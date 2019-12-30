There Is A Festival In Nepal Every Year That Thanks Dogs For Being Our Friends

Our dogs are called our best friends for a reason. These loyal furry animals love us unconditionally, adore our presence, are not demanding, and remind us to appreciate even the smallest things in life.

If you agree, I can suggest an event that you will gladly attend! People in Nepal have picked a special day to thank our four-legged companions for their friendship and loyalty.

Millions of Hindus celebrate “Diwali”, a “festival of lights”, every year in the fall.

What is specific to Nepal is this day during the celebration, called Kukur Tihar or Kukur Puja, which is dedicated to dogs.

The Tihar celebration lasts for five days, and the second day is the time for worshipping our favorite pets, by offering them delicious foods, adorning them with flower garlands, and marking them with “tika” on the forehead.

The red powder mark means that the animal is sacred being, and images of dogs honored in this way are heart-warming.

Note that the celebration does not involve dog pets only, but stray dogs are cherished in the same way as well.

The royal treatment of dogs is due to the belief that they are the messengers of Yama, the Hindu god of death, and it is a way to appease the god.

Moreover, canines are also mentioned in the Hindu text Mahabharata, in which Yudhishthira, the king of righteousness, didn’t want to enter heaven without his furry best friend.

